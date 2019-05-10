Catherine Otto

March 3, 1935 - May 7, 2019

RACINE – Catherine Otto, 84, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Catherine was born in Racine on March 3, 1935 to Frank and Esther (nee, Lui) Vaculik. She married John Otto at St. Rita's Catholic Church on May 8, 1954. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2005. Catherine most of all was a loving and devoted wife and homemaker, yet found the time to work at DeRose's Tavern, Voorlas Mfg. and O & H Bakery. She both cooked and delivered Meal on Wheels for many years. Catherine was an active volunteer at St. Rita's Parish Festival. She enjoyed gardening, working on her hobby farm and spending time with her family in 4-H Club.

Survivors include her sons, Frederick (Susan) Otto and Edward (Valerie) Otto; daughters, Marie Otto, Linda (Thomas) Otto-Elias, Jean (Michael) Kosterman, Kathleen (Robert) Smith, Lisa (Thomas) Heinzelmann and Sharon (Steve) Otto-Port; 11 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 5 step great grandchild; and her dear friend. Ellen Noto. Catherine is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Monica Vaculik, Frances Kreplan and Sister Mary Vaculik.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine will be held at St. Rita's Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Richard T. O'Leary. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the healthcare providers at Ascension All Saints Hospital for their compassionate care.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com