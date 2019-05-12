Catherine Otto
March 3, 1935 - May 7, 2019
RACINE – Catherine Otto, 84, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine will be held at St. Rita's Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Richard T. O'Leary. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
www.purath-strand.com