Catherine Rose Kirk

November 30, 1925 - July 28, 2019

STURTEVANT – Catherine Rose Kirk (nee. DeRango), age 93, passed away at Columbia St. Mary's on July 28, 2019. She was married to Dale Kirk for 55 years, until his death in December of 2003. Catherine enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Bob (Rita), Dan (Charlotte), and Rick Kirk; sisters, Jean Britton and Dorothy Waldron; grandchildren, Corrie Kirk, Michele (Michael) Remington, Michael (Melanie) Kirk, and Tammela Kirk; great-grandchildren, Mia and Gavin Kirk, Chase Remington, Tyler and Dylan Olson.

Catherine was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian; father, Achillie DeRango; brother, Albert; sisters, Virginia, Marlene; daughter-in-law, Jackie Kirk; grandson, Scott Kirk.

Private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

