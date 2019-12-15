Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Racine, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Racine, WI
Obituary
Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski

March 21, 1920 – December 6, 2019

RACINE - Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski, 99; beloved wife of the late Casimir "Kayo" Roszkowski; dear mother of Mary Roszkowski, David Roszkowski, Joe (Julie) Roszkowski and Bill (Amy) Roszkowski; and adored grandmother of Lauren Roszkowski and Abbey Roszkowski; passed away peacefully at her residence with her children by her side on December 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. in Racine, with a mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday, January 4th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials to St. Lucy Church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

Please see the Sunday, December 29th edition of the newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

nyugoda békében drága, édes anyu. Viszlát.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 15, 2019
