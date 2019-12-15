Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski

March 21, 1920 – December 6, 2019

RACINE - Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski, 99; beloved wife of the late Casimir "Kayo" Roszkowski; dear mother of Mary Roszkowski, David Roszkowski, Joe (Julie) Roszkowski and Bill (Amy) Roszkowski; and adored grandmother of Lauren Roszkowski and Abbey Roszkowski; passed away peacefully at her residence with her children by her side on December 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. in Racine, with a mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday, January 4th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials to St. Lucy Church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

nyugoda békében drága, édes anyu. Viszlát.

