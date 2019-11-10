Catherine T. Geoghan

July 15, 1930 - November 6, 2019

GREENFIELD - (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mrs. Catherine T. Geoghan, 89, passed away at Clement Manor in Greenfield on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

She was born in Racine on July 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee: Kressig) Mueller. She graduated from Holy Name School and St. Catherine High School, Class of 1948. On June 17, 1950 she married Gerald F. Geoghan. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2007.

Catherine was a lifelong member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name). After earning a degree in Elementary Education from UW Parkside, she worked over 25 years for Racine Unified as an elementary school teacher. She was active with her five daughters, in the Girl Scouts of America. Catherine was also an avid seamstress; making prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses and even a wedding dress for one of her daughters.

She is survived by her five daughters, Suzanne (David) Rich of Verona, Mary Ellen Geoghan of Milwaukee, Patricia (Brian) Westrich of Racine, Barbara (David) Roettgen of Franklin and Judith (Leslie) Hunt of Racine; her grandchildren, Kristen (Christopher Reidy) Rich, Michelle (Eric) Schwab, Andrew Westrich, Joseph (Courtney) Westrich, Christopher (Emily Gussenhoven) Roettgen, Daniel (Lilly) Roettgen, Timothy Roettgen, Jeffrey (Kirsten) Roettgen, Holly (Daniel) Garcia, Leslie (Kayla) Hunt, Hillary Hunt, Mitchell Hunt; her great grandchildren, Calla and Leila Reidy, Rowan, Alexander and Kellen Schwab, Rylinn and Taylen Westrich, Zachary and Madeleine Gussenhoven-Roettgen, Grayson and Ada Roettgen, Audrey Roettgen, Zoey and Khloe Garcia; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Jerry, Catherine was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Lynch, Lawrence Mueller, Rev. Joseph Mueller, Marie Matykowski and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald Geoghan and Geraldine Aquirre.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1503 Grand Ave) on Thursday, November 14, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The celebration of her funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Her interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum following the Mass. Memorials have been suggested to Clement Manor or St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.

Catherine's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Clement Manor for the loving and professional attention she received while under their care.

