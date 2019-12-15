Cathleen "Cathy" M. Carroll

August 22, 1953 - December 11, 2019

Cathleen "Cathy" M. Carroll, 66, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc./ Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Funeral services honoring Cathy's life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Cathy will be held on Monday, December 16, at Piasecki Funeral Home at 4 p.m. and will conclude with a Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard Nightingale Tribute at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, would be appreciated by the family.

