1/
Charles A. "Chuck" Murry Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles A. "Chuck" Murry, Sr.

1961 - 2020

Charles A. "Chuck" Murry, Sr., age 59, passed away on August 4th.

He is survived by his children: Laurie Arend, Charles (Tina) Murry, Jr, Greg Murry and Ashley Fought. Cherished son of Albert and Phyllis Frankenstein. Brother of (the late) Eda, (the late) Bobby, Patsy, Johnny, Lloyd, Mary, Julie and Jim. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-granchild with one on the way, other relatives and many friends. Chuck worked for Racine Amusement for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed playing darts and made many wonderful friends along the way, considering them family.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved