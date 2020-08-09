Charles A. "Chuck" Murry, Sr.

1961 - 2020

Charles A. "Chuck" Murry, Sr., age 59, passed away on August 4th.

He is survived by his children: Laurie Arend, Charles (Tina) Murry, Jr, Greg Murry and Ashley Fought. Cherished son of Albert and Phyllis Frankenstein. Brother of (the late) Eda, (the late) Bobby, Patsy, Johnny, Lloyd, Mary, Julie and Jim. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-granchild with one on the way, other relatives and many friends. Chuck worked for Racine Amusement for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed playing darts and made many wonderful friends along the way, considering them family.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on a future date.