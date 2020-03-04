Charles A. Wicke

October 25, 1928 - March 1, 2020

Charles A. Wicke, age 91, passed away at his home in Racine on March 1, 2020. He was born in Manitowoc County on October 25, 1928, the son of Gustave and Emma Wicke and was a resident of Racine for 70 years.

Charles attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in September 1950, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Wisconsin. A very talented engineer, he was employed by the Oster Avionic Co. for 14 years and then by In-Sink-Erator for 29 years until his retirement. He was proud of the many patents he received during his engineering career.

Charles met his wife, Pauline (Née: Drasner), at a dance in Kellnersville, Wisconsin. They married on October 28, 1950 in Milwaukee and enjoyed almost 60 wonderful years of marriage until Pauline's death in September 2010. Charles and Pauline split their time between a home in Racine and Pauline's family farm in Whitelaw in Manitowoc County, where Charles could often be found putting his engineering skills to work fixing equipment and maintaining the outbuildings. His joy was to spend time at his farm and especially working with his John Deere tractor. Charles was an avid reader and had special interest in both the civil and revolutionary wars.

Charles was very proud of his son Gregory, his four grandchildren, and his great-grandson. He would always make sure that each grandchild left with a dollar or two of "gas money" after each visit. He also enjoyed being an "adopted" grandfather to his neighbors Ryan and Ashley in Racine and Cathy in Whitelaw. In recent years, he greatly enjoyed the companionship of his dear friend Gloria, and together they had fun cheering on the Green Bay Packers and assembling jigsaw puzzles.

Charles was a lifetime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine and was involved in many committees and leadership roles for the church.

Surviving are his son Gregory; four grandchildren, Jacob Wicke, Erin (Robert) Dankert, Rebecca (Joel) Weirauch, and Kristin Wicke (Mark Bernachea); one great-grandchild, Henry Dankert; and two sisters, Delores Harmann of Sturgeon Bay and Lillian Marquardt of Rochester, MN. Also surviving is special friend Gloria Barros of Kenosha. His wife Pauline, parents, daughter-in-law (Rita), and a sister, Loretta Guidinger, preceded him in death.

A funeral service for Charles will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:00 am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Pastor Michael Zarling of Epiphany Lutheran Church will conduct funeral services. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine or Milwaukee School of Engineering.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

252-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM