Charles Arthur Clark

November 30, 1931 – February 9, 2020

Charles Arthur Clark, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. He was born in Racine on November 30, 1931, son of the late Gardner and Edna (Née: Jensen) Clark.

Charles was united in marriage on June 10, 1978, to the former Peggy Mongrain of Iron Mountain, Michigan.

Charles attended Lutheran High School and then finished his education at Racine Agricultural School in Rochester. He was a tool and die maker by trade, a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and was employed for over 25 years at Tree Tool and Die Company and Jacobson Manufacturing. He was an avid camper, fisherman, and motorcycle rider, belonging to several motorcycle clubs. He was a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church and Men's Club. He was a key figure in forming and past president of a non-profit organization "Friends of Seniors" to raise money for a stand-alone senior center in Racine.

Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Peggy Clark; son, Larry (Margaret) Clark of Racine; daughter, Debra (Fred) Wyatt of Delaware; five step-children, Steve (Janet) Edlund, Scott (Lisa) Edlund, Kevin (Traci) Johnson, Mike (Karen) Johnson, Kristine Johnson; brother, Bernie Clark of Racine; sister, Janice (Larry) Scheffler of Goleta, California; sister-in-law, Diane Clark of Florida; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (nee: Smith) Clark; brother, Dr. George Clark of Oostburg, WI; son, Steven Clark; daughter, Suzanne Cook.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Charles' life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00am, at Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Avenue, with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. Visitation on Thursday will be at church from 9:30am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church.

