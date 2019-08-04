Charles E. Beffel"Chuck"
July 19, 1938 – August 2, 2019
RACINE – Charles E. Beffel, age 81; passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 9:30 – 11:30 am.
