Charles E. Brauer

1940 - 2020

Charles E. Brauer, 80, of Marinette passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Luther Home. He was born on April 24, 1940, in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School in 1958. He had worked for AMC Motor Corporation and Bosch Corporation, retiring in 2001. On December 12, 1991, Charlie married Sally Ungerer. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, woodworking, and traveling.

Charlie is survived by his step son, David (Jamie) Darge of Crivitz; a sister; three grandchildren: Christopher (Kristin) Darge, Steven (Rosa Lopez) Darge, and Kelly Hansen; six great grandchildren: Chloe, Nash, Aliya, Marely, Skylar, and Pearl; and good friend, Dennis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge and wife, Sally.

Thielen Funeral Home in Marinette is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the Luther Home for all of their wonderful care.