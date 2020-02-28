Charles ""Bud"" E. Jacob

1925 - 2020

Charles "Bud" E. Jacob, age 94, passed away peacfully at his residence, February 24, 2020. He was born in Caledonia August 29, 1925 son of the late Charles and Mary (Nee: Grieger) Jacob.

Bud proudly served his country in the US Army during WW11. On May 17, 1947 he was united in marriage to Edith May Stoll who preceded him in death September 7, 2006. Bud was employed by Consolidated Freightways. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed gardening. Above all it was time spent with family that was most important to him.

Surviving are his daughter, Charlene (James Thomas) Smith; son, Charles G. Jacob; grandchildren, Charles P. (Trish) Jacob, Timothy J. Jacob, Jennifer R. (Scott) Craine; great grandchildren, Alyssa M. Jacob and Samuel A. Yeek; sisters-in-law, Sandra Tendeland and Karen Stoll; nieces, nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Dolores Mae, brothers, Roy (Bernice) Jacob, Lester (Gertrude) Jacob, Russell (Alverona) Jacob, sister Gladys (Donald) Olley, brothers-n-law, Robert Tendeland and William Stoll.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. with Rev. Pat O'Loughlin officiating. Interment with Full Military honors will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday March 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 PM and on Tuesday at 10:30 until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church have been suggested.

A special thank you to the staffs at Aurora Hospice and Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.

