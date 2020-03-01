Charles ""Bud"" E. Jacob

1925 - 2020

Charles "Bud" E. Jacob, age 94, passed away peacfully at his residence, February 24, 2020. He was born in Caledonia August 29, 1925 son of the late Charles and Mary (Nee: Grieger) Jacob.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. with Rev. Pat O'Loughlin officiating. Interment with Full Military honors will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday March 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 PM and on Tuesday at 10:30 until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church have been suggested.

A special thank you to the staffs at Aurora Hospice and Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.

