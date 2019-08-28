Charles (Chuck) Edward Holtz Sr

January 23, 1943 - August 22, 2019

RACINE - Charles (Chuck) Edward Holtz Sr. – Passed away August 22, 2019 at the age 76. He was born in Racine on January 23, 1943, to the late Arthur and Nellie (Martin) Holtz.

Chuck grew up in Racine but moved to California to work as a graphic designer and handyman. He did handyman projects for Dwight Yoakum, Jack Nicholson, and Roy Orbison. After 40 years in California he later returned to Racine to retire and be near family. He enjoyed spending a lot of time outdoors golfing, fishing, hunting and playing softball. He was even a little league coach. Chuck was an avid Packer fan and he passed his passion on to his son. Chuck also enjoyed bowling with friends and family and you would see him with his occasional favorite beer, Pabst. Chuck was an animal lover. Some of his favorite pets are Lennon, Sasha, Sissy, and Sassy.

Chuck will be dearly missed by his son, Chuck Jr (Kathy) Holtz; sisters Barbara Nelson, Linda Reske, and Becky Holtz (Alex Poplawski); grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Steven and Brittany; Girlfriend, Sharon Behling; and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Arthur Holtz; and brother-in-law, Spencer Nelson.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home at 600 PM with Pastor Ryan Reed officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet with the family from 400 PM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or Safe Harbor Kenosha.

The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff and Doctors at Ascension in Racine, Froedtert Kenosha South and The Bay at Waters Edge.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262.634.3361