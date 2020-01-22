Charles H. Beadles
RACINE - Charles H. Beadles, age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 10:00am at Christian Faith Fellowship Church Racine, 3303 Nicholson Rd., Franksville, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
