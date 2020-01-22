Charles H. Beadles

Guest Book
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church Racine
3303 Nicholson Rd.
Franksville, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church Racine
3303 Nicholson Rd.
Franksville, WI
Obituary
Charles H. Beadles

RACINE - Charles H. Beadles, age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 10:00am at Christian Faith Fellowship Church Racine, 3303 Nicholson Rd., Franksville, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 22, 2020
