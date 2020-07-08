Dr. Charles Hatch Patton

May 11, 1933 - June 25, 2020

RACINE - With his sons by his side, Dr. Charles ("Chick") Hatch Patton passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence in North Bay. Charles was born in Springfield, Illinois, on May 11, 1933, son of the late William and Octavia (nee: Hatch) Patton.

Charles graduated from Lake Forest Academy "Class of 1951." Furthering his education, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Michigan in 1955, and his Bachelor of Science and Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1957 and 1959, respectively. He began his residency at St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago (1959-1961), and then served as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy (1961-1963), stationed in San Diego. Charles completed his residency at St. Luke's Hospital (1963-1964) and at the University of Michigan (1964-1967), before becoming certified by the American Board of Dermatology in 1968.

On September 12, 1964, Chick married the love of his life, Joan Ann Sheridan, at Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Chicago. Chick and Joan settled in Racine in 1967, where Dr. Patton served the Racine community with integrity and compassion for twenty-seven years, until his retirement in 1994. He held his practice at Kurten Medical Group, All Saints Healthcare and the Healthcare Network. Dr. Patton held memberships in the Racine County and Wisconsin Medical Societies, the Medical College of Wisconsin (as faculty), the Wisconsin Dermatological Society, the Chicago Dermatological Society, and the American Academy of Dermatology. Chick was a member of Big Brothers of Racine, a member and president of the Sertoma Club of Racine, and a member of both the Racine Yacht Club and the Racine Country Club. In his spare time, Chick enjoyed family, sailing, skiing, tennis, biking, travel, woodworking, dry martinis, his many dogs, and the great outdoors. He was an consistent advocate for Racine's lakefront, as a contributor, spectator, and avid boater.

Chick will be best remembered for his great love for his family. After 54 happy years of marriage, Joan preceded Chick in death on November 25, 2018. He will be dearly missed by his sons: James (Jill) Patton of Winnetka, Illinois; Charles Patton of Mt Helix, California; and William (Michelle) Patton of Shelton, Washington; five grandchildren: Alex, Julia, and Drew Patton of Winnetka, and Charles and Jessica Patton of Shelton; his brother, William (Susan) Patton of Springfield; sisters-in-law: Sharon (John) Hann, of Chicago, and Kathleen (David) Siefken of Cabin John, Maryland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Chick was also predeceased by Joan's parents, John James and Mary Lucille Sheridan, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and James Burke.

A Celebration of Chick's Life will be held at a future date. Memorials to Racine Art Museum, Sertoma, and Big Brothers are suggested.

The family extends their appreciation to the staff of Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care over the past 2 years, and to Hospice Alliance of Racine who kindly cared for Chick during his final months.

