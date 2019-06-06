Charles Matranga

December 28, 1930 - June 4, 2019

Surrounded by his loving family, Charles Matranga passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 88.

Charles was born in his family home, at 1628 West Street in Racine, WI on December 28, 1930, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee: Petavino) Matranga. He is the youngest of 10 children.

He proudly served in the Marines (1948-1962). He fought for his country in the Korean War and was a double Purple Heart recipient. He was wounded in combat while in Korea and continued to serve for two years in Cuba as a driver for Commodore Ellis. Charles worked at Styberg Engineering Company in Racine for 20 years (1973-1993) in the heat treat department.

He was united in marriage to Diana Lynn (Jaeger) Matranga. They had one daughter, Nicole Langer (Matranga). Charles also had 3 other children; Deborah Hannon (deceased), Tony Bensen, and Marci Weise.

Charles loved going to the casino with his wife, listening to Elvis and Dean Martin, watching the Price is Right, and spending meal times with family. The highlight of his year were annual two-week family vacations in Door County.

He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana, 3 children: Marci (Daniel) Weise of Racine, WI; Nicole (David) Langer of Champlin, MN; Tony Bensen of Willington, NC. Charles is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Leuthner, sister-in-law Francis Matranga of Racine, WI, and his sweet niece, Carol (Dave) Snyder of Racine, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Anthony (Tony), John and Rose, George and Estelle, Joe and Sophie Matranga; sisters Angie & Ray McCarthy, Minnie & Augie Kaschinske, Nancy & Leonard Berchem, Josie & Art Nau, brother-in-law Joe Leuthner, and two infant siblings at birth.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at WEST LAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 9000 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406 with a Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Noon.

The family would like to thank St. Therese of New Hope and his favorite caregiver - Mary for their compassionate care.

