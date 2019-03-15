Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Norman Richardson. View Sign

Charles Norman Richardson April 30, 1935 - March 11, 2019 MOUNT PLEASANT – Charles N. Richardson, 83, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 11, 2019. Charlie was born in Potosi, WI on April 30, 1935, the son of the late James and Alverna (nee: Kress) Richardson. On February 24, 1955 he married Patricia Louise Koeller. Charlie retired from J.I. Case in 1992 after 30 years of service. He was also a member of Local 180 – 20 Year Club. Charlie enjoyed watching cowboy westerns and the Milwaukee Brewers on television. However, his most treasured moments were those spent with his family. In addition to his loving wife Patricia of 64 years, Charlie is survived by his daughter, Debra Richardson of Mount Pleasant; his grandson, Travis (fiancée, Megan Dorsey) Richardson of Racine; his special nieces, Tina (Matt) Young of South Milwaukee, Julie Appenzeller of Greenfield; his great niece and namesake, Charlee Schmidt; his brothers, James (Judy) Richardson, Ronald (Ruth) Richardson both of Platteville, Louis Richardson of Dodgeville; his brother-in-law whom he referred to as “Brother,” Ernie (Darlene) Koeller of Racine; his dear friend, Tom Mills of Racine; as well as many other dear in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Rick Richardson; his sister, Melinda (Marvin) Simmons; Esther (Robert) Robinson and brother, Levi Richardson. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will take place at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The Richardson family extends a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice and Abby Rapeta from Dynasty restaurant for all the care, love and compassion they extended to Charlie. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000



