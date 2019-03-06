Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles P. Schovain. View Sign

Charles P Schovain April 3, 1935 - February 19, 2019 Charles P Schovain, Sr He passed away 2/19/19 at Journey Care Center in Glenview, IL at the age of 83. He was born 4/3/35 in Evanston, IL to Alex and Anna Schovain. In 1967, as a young father of 4, Charles moved to Racine, WI with his wife Patricia. Charles owned and operated several car dealerships under the names Charles Motors and Charles Datsun. He enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with family and friends aboard the Polish Prince. In the early 1990's he moved back to Illinois and married wife Rita and settled in the Long Grove area. He spent the rest of his days enjoying thrifting, bargain hunting, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Charles is survived by his wife Rita, her two children Regina and Ronald (Patricia), his two sons Charles P. Schovain Jr. (Sandy), Robert Schovain (Andrea) and daughter Terri Graf (Steve). He is also survived by 13 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids Charles is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Patricia, his daughter Karen and most of his dear friends. Funeral services will be held on 3/11/19 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church-236 US45 in Indian Creek, IL. Visitation from 10-11 am with Memorial mass to follow. Religious Service Information St Mary of Vernon

236 US-45

Indian Creek, IL 60060

