RACINE - Charlotte M (Beyer) Brown, 92, of Racine WI, died at her daughter's home Thursday morning, Mar 21, 2019. She was born to Frank and Frances (Lexa) Beyer May 27, 1926, in Racine, WI. In 2017, Charlotte became ill while visiting her daughter in Deer Creek, IN. She was unable to return to her home in Racine and remained with her daughter until the time of her death. She attended Racine's Horlick High School and competed in gymnastics. She was also a member of the Racine Star Lodge. She was united in marriage to Alva J (Brownie) Brown in Racine, WI on July 13, 1946. They had lived in Camp Douglas, WI for many years raising their family. After the death of "Brownie" on Nov 17, 1983, Charlotte moved to Delphi IN near one of her sons until returning back to Racine in 2004. She lived independently in Racine and had made many friends within her apartment complex on Ruby Ave. She was known as the resident "hugger", always greeting other residents with a hug when she would see them. She dearly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed working word search puzzles, gardening, fishing, camping, and spending the winter months in Arizona. Charlotte will be dearly missed by her children; Gary A (Carol) Brown of Racine, WI, Kevin L Brown of Arizona City, AZ, Debra L Durec of Deer Creek, IN and James J (Cheryl) Brown of Tomah, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother, Donald T Beyer, and a sister, Vivian Shellberg. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and one remaining cousin, Pat (Ted) Dobrowalski of Racine. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:p.m. Graveside service will be held at the Camp Douglas cemetery Thursday at 11:30 a.m. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

