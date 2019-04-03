Charlotte May Brown(Nee: Beyer)
May 27, 1926 - March 21, 2019
RACINE - Charlotte M (Beyer) Brown, 92, of Racine WI, died at her daughter's home Thursday morning, Mar 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday April 4, 2019, 11:30a.m at Camp Douglas cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com