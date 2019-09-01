Cheryl A. Flannery (Nee: Quella)

November 29, 1950 - August 23, 2019

RACINE - Cheryl A. Flannery, age 68, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's South Shore Hospital, Cudahy.

She was born in Racine, November 29, 1950, daughter of the late Robert C. and Delores L. (Nee Falbe) Quella.

Cheryl was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1969". On October 15, 1988 she was united in marriage to William "Bill" T. Flannery. Cheryl had an extraordinary artistic flair with flower arranging, painting and decorating. She was employed for many years as a retail manager at various shops including Zahn's, Gantos, Common Scents, and Flowers and Company. In her earlier years Cheryl was actively involved with the Explorer Scouts. She was a member of the Racine Art Guild and Sweet Adelines. Above all she was a loving and devoted wife and mother who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband of thirty years, Bill; her children, Bryon James (Susanne) Kwapil, Joy Guzikowski; brothers, William (Valerie) Quella, Jeffrey (Ronnie) Quella; brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Quella Jr. and Jon Quella.

A Celebration of Cheryl's life will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 500 pm until 700 pm at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue. Memorials to the have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com