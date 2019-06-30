Cheryl J. LaBrasca(Formerly Gilbert)

June 17, 1935 - June 27, 2019

RACINE - Cheryl J. LaBrasca, a busy, intelligent, fun loving woman, age 84, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, June 17, 1935, daughter of the late Ewald and Minnie (Nee: Bowman) Newman.

She was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1953". On September 27, 1986 she was united in marriage to Roger J. LaBrasca. Cheryl was a realtor at Iowa Realty for eighteen years and Heritage Realty in Racine for twelve years. She volunteered as a docent to the Governor's Mansion in Iowa for ten years. An avid reader, Cheryl was a collector of books on the Presidents and the First Ladies. She enjoyed knitting and also loved traveling where she would collect purses from her travels and speak to many Women Civic groups regarding the history behind each purse. Cheryl also enjoyed her timeshare at Hilton Head, SC. Above all she was loving and devoted to her family and cherished time with them.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of thirty-two years, Roger; her children, Peggy (Earl) Cummings of Green Bay, Mary Ann (Paul) Blezien of Waconia, MN, Carol Wilson of Warren, OH, Roger (Karen) Gilbert of Lees Summit, MO; nine loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Linda) Newman, Dennis Newman, both of Racine; in-laws, Margaret Newman of Georgia, John (Ellen) LaBrasca of Racine. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger Gilbert; her brother, Gilbert "Gib" Newman.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Stephen Jennings. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Salvation Army or have been suggested.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses and help staff at Parkview Gardens, hospice nurses and to Rev. Stephen Jennings for all of their loving and compassionate care.

