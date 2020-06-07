Christa Trudrung
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christa Trudrung

December 3, 1933 - May 29, 2020

RACINE - Christa (nee: Richter) Trudrung, 86, passed away at her residence on Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was born in Arnsdorf, Germany on December 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Anna (nee: Uhmann) Richter. Christa completed her education in Germany before moving to the United States. On January 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Erhard Trudrung in Ridgewood, NY. Later both became American Citizens. Christa worked as a cook for St. Mary's Hospital for 26 years. She enjoyed traveling, being outside in nature, and watching the birds at her feeders. She attended Grace Church.

Surviving are her children, Judy (Joe) Harris, Doris (Scott) Koeshall, Orson (Sharon) Trudrung, Edwin Trudrung, Erhard Trudrung, Jr., and Norman Trudrung, eight grandchildren, and her sister, Ilse Hausser in Germany.

Christa was preceded in death by her husband, Erhard, and her brother Willi Richter. A private funeral service was held at Sturino Funeral Home, and she was laid to rest beside her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved