Christina M. Abromaitis"Tina"

June 18, 1957 – April 26, 2019

RACINE – Christina "Tina" Marie (nee: Kovac) Abromaitis, age 61, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

A lifetime resident, Tina was born in Racine on June 18, 1957 to the late Edward J. and Ellen M. (nee: Cullen) Kovac. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1975. On June 9, 1979 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Olgierd "Alex" Abromaitis, by Rev. Edward A. Vogel.

A true people person, Tina was employed as a banker at Pioneer Savings & Loan, now known as TCF Bank, where she was later promoted to Assistant Vice-President. She retired from Johnson Bank in 2010 when her health began to fail. Tina was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Among her interests, she was a master flower & vegetable gardener; cherished worldwide traveling with her family; was an avid reader; enjoyed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and her family members at football games; and, above all, absolutely loved being a grandma. Tina's family were her everything.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 40 years, Alex; their beautiful daughters, Laura Abromaitis and Julie (Justin) Slaasted; treasured grandchildren, Aidan, Weston, Jude, Avery and Quinn; brother, Edward (Linda) Kovac; sister, Patty (Robin) Jacobsen; sisters-in-law, Gina Perri and Yolanda (Les) Kasperek; special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her dear niece, Colette Contois; and by Alex's parents, Eugene & Stella Abromaitis.

Services celebrating Tina's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Fr. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Froedtert Hospital, Patty Jacobsen, and Jennifer Dishaw & Cathy at Ascension All Saints Hospital and to all our relatives & friends for the compassionate care and support given in Tina's time of need. May God bless all of you!

