Christina M. "Tina" Abromaitis (1957 - 2019)
  • "I was shocked to hear of Tina's passing. I worked with her..."
    - Sharon Chmielinski
  • "Im sorry to hear this. God bless your family. Dale"
    - Dale
  • "I grew up with Tina on Wisconsin Ave. and remember her as..."
    - Eileen Church (Gilbride)
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during..."
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church
1503 Grand Avenue,
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church
1503 Grand Avenue
Obituary
Christina M. Abromaitis"Tina"

June 18, 1957 – April 26, 2019

RACINE – Christina "Tina" Marie (nee: Kovac) Abromaitis, age 61, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

Services celebrating Tina's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Fr. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 3, 2019
