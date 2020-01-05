Christine A. Becke(Nee: Klammert)

August 1, 1930 - December 27, 2019

RACINE - Christine A. Becke, age 89, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Christine was born in Germany on August 1, 1930, daughter of the late Franz and Hedwig Klammert. Christine was a loving, nurturing mom and grandmother who always put family first. She was a fabulous cook and had a "green thumb" for her flower and vegetable gardens. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a special place in her heart - which was treasured by them in return. On December 30, 1953, Christine was united in marriage to Georg J. Becke who preceded her in death, August 11, 2015.

Christine will be dearly missed by her children: George (Julie) Becke, Thomas (Sue) Becke, Veronica (Paul) Moser, Christina (Bill) Crenshaw, Michael (Chrissie) Becke, Marian (Randy) Fritz; her 13 grandchildren: Rheannin Becke (Asani Seawell), Laura (Robert) Becke-Kurth, Valerie Becke, Jessica Becke, Nickolas (Christie) Moser, Emily Moser, Melissa Crenshaw (Tristan White), Matt (Gina) Crenshaw, Amanda Crenshaw, Justin and Andy Becke, Colby and Kyle Fritz; her 11 great-grandchildren: Sean, Adriana, Tarin, and Maya White, Landon and Logan Crenshaw, Noah Bouwma, Theodore Moser, Jacob, Peter, and Liliana Becke Kurth; her sisters-in-law: Maria Becke, Bridget (Walter) Sievers, (both of Germany); and other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Private, family services were held Friday, January 3rd, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to or The .

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com