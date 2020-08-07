Christine M. Cruz

June 10, 1961 - July 22, 2020

Christine M. Cruz, 59, of Orlando, FL, passed away July 22, 2020.

Christine was born June 10, 1961 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Leslie and Shirley Pensala. Christine enjoyed helping people and her life was a testament to that. She served as a paralegal for her husband for several years while living in Wisconsin. Christine moved to Florida to care for her mother until she passed. Christine worked for BakerHostetler Law Firm for a number of years while in Florida. Christine returned to Wisconsin to help her husband with his Law practice, and when her husband retired, the couple moved to Florida in hopes of enjoying their retirement together. Christine still wanted to serve. She began working again as a paralegal for Foley and Lardner, LLP.

Christine will be missed by all who came to know and love her. She is survived by her husband Domingo Cruz of Orlando, FL; 2 brothers, Scott Pensala (Joy) of Apopka, FL and Lee Pensala or Orlando, FL; best friends Kathleen and Joel Rosen of Phoenix, AZ; and a host of other family and friends.