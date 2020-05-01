Christopher J. Friend November 11, 1975 – April 28, 2020 Christopher John Friend, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Long Beach, CA, on November 11, 1975, son of John and Carol (Nee: Thuriot) Friend. Chris enjoyed the time he spent as a bouncer and an established mechanic. He collected HELL of Hot Wheels and other knickknacks. Chris had a love of Halloween; right down to owning his own hearse. He enjoyed competing in car shows, thrift shopping, and camping with his family and friends. Chris is survived by his loving companion and partner, Angela Felton; his six children, Matt Friend, Holly Friend, Mike Cornelius, Dakota Cornelius, Zachary Cornelius, Hailey Friend, all of Racine; his brothers and sisters, Mike Friend, Tony (Sarah) Wilkey, Brian Felton; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Julianna, Alex, Lucas, Nora; and uncle, Ricky Thuriot. Chris is preceded in death by his parents, John and Carol Friend; and grandparents, Emil and Peggy Thuriot. The family will hold private services for Chris. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 1, 2020.