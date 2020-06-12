Christopher L. Anderson Sr.
1974 - 2020
Christopher L. Anderson, Sr.

February 4, 1974– May 29, 2020

RACINE – Christopher LaMartin Anderson, Sr., age 46; beloved son on Ida Jean & the late Andrew D. Anderson; and dear father of Chris Anderson Jr., Karina Booker, Armani Dukes, Jaliyah Kidd, Daisha Carodine, Cordae Wilson, Syriah Goines, Christopher Anderson, LaMarion Blair, Damario Hawkins, Damiah Hawkins & Dakaila Hawkins; passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home (TODAY) Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. Viewing will be in the funeral home (TODAY) Friday from 9:30-11:00 am.

See funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Christine Golden
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest condolences, to the entire family of Chris, may you find comfort and n the lord, during this heartfelt time, may the lord comfort you and strengthen you. From Linda Ivy, Mrs Ida, my mother Luxola Hinton sends her deepest sympathy and her heartfelt prayers
Linda Ivy
June 11, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers to his family, & friends. May he RIP
Carrie Moore
Acquaintance
