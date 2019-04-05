Claire A. Banaszak

May 8, 1929 – April 3, 2019

RACINE – Claire Ann (nee: Zinnen) Banaszak, age 89; beloved wife of the late Gerald Banaszak and dear mother of Peter (Cynthia) Banaszak, John Banaszak and Richard (Mari) Banaszak; passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Lucy Church Food Pantry or Racine Public Library (Children's Dept.) have been suggested.

