Claire A. Banaszak (1929 - 2019)
Claire A. Banaszak

May 8, 1929 – April 3, 2019

RACINE - Claire Ann (nee: Zinnen) Banaszak, age 89, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Lucy Church Food Pantry or Racine Public Library (Children's Dept.) have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 8, 2019
