Clarence C. Ivanoski
1925 - 2020
Clarence C. Ivanoski

October 5, 1925 - August 26, 2020

RACINE - Clarence C. Ivanoski, 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living.

He was born in Racine on October 5, 1925, the son of the late Peter and Marie (nee: Koss) Ivanoski. Clarence graduated from Washington Park High School, "class of 1943". He then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in WWII as a pharmacist Mate 2nd Class. On November 15, 1947, Clarence was united in marriage to Mercedes 'Mitzi' Williamson.

He was the owner of Carlisle Hardware Store in Carlisle, IN for 24 years. Clarence was a member of Masonic Lodge #3 in Carlisle, IN, the American Legion Post in Sullivan, IN, and was a member of Scottish Rite.

Surviving are his brother Kenneth (Rose) Ivanoski and sister, Virginia Fohr. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Mitzi Ivanoski on January 17th, 2020, brother, Peter Ivanoski, Lee Ivanoski, brother-in-law Myron (Bud) Fohr, and brother-in-law Peter Myers.

He will be laid to rest with Mitzi at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
