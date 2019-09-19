Clarice L. Samios

September 15, 1936 - September 14, 2019

Clarice L. Samios Born on September 15, 1936 in Edgeley, ND, to Ellen and Vernon Malm, she lived in Kulm, ND and St. Paul, MN before moving with her family to a farm in Waterford, WI. There, at the age of 16, she met her future husband, Constantin "Connie" Samios when her Brother-in-Law Bill took pity on the poor immigrant from Munich, Germany and brought him to the farm for some good home cooking. According to legend, he clicked his heels, tipped his hat, and called her Clarence. When they gently corrected him and pointed out her name was Clarice, he studied her for a moment, and said she looked "Just like a cute little Mouse". He never, as far as anyone ever knew, called her anything but The Mouse. Even his brother, upon visiting the United States for Connies 75th birthday, had no idea what her real name was and was heard to ask…"Who is Clarice?"

Mousie was the consummate home maker. Her house was spotless, she never left home without her earrings and makeup, and she was known for her excellent cooking skills. She loved to have company over for dinner and would produce such exotic dishes such as Mansef, and Greek specialties such as Pastitsio and Moussaka. She spoiled her two daughters rotten, chauffeuring them to various events and being a frequent hostess to their friends.

When her daughters were older she took a part-time job at the Waterford Sentry, where she was well known by all for her happy smile, her diminutive stature, and her penchant for dressing as an elf on Halloween.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Connie, her sisters Dee (Bill) Dremel and Jane (Bob) Dremel, her bothers in law, her parents, her niece Cindy Dremel and her nephew William E. "Billy" Dremel II.

She is survived by her daughters, Abra (Jon) Dexter and Lara (Mike) Simmons, her two grandchildren Nicolle "Nikki" and Erik Dexter, and many nieces, one nephew and a plethora of cousins.

Per her express wishes ("If you girls put me on display I will haunt you") there will be no services, instead the family requests that you take time to spend with your loved ones, particularly if you have elderly relatives that may enjoy an outing or a visit. Donations to the ( ) are also deeply appreciated.