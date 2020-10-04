Clarice "Claire" M. Miller(Nee: Roberts)

7-12-1932 –10-1-20

RACINE - Clarice "Claire" M. Miller, age 88, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at All Saints Memory Care, Madison, WI. She was born in Calumet, Michigan, July 12, 2020, to James and Mamie (Nee: Karpinen) Roberts and lived on the shores of Lake Superior next to Tamarack Waterworks.

She graduated from Calumet High School in 1949 and found employment as a stenographer in the personnel department at Allis Chalmers Corporation in Milwaukee, WI. In 1954, Claire returned to Calumet and worked at Calumet and Hecla in the personnel department. While working in Milwaukee, she met a young sailor named Bob Miller, who after discharge from the US Navy, attended school at Michigan Tech. Claire and Bob were married on July 21, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Calumet, Michigan.

In 1959, the couple graduated from Michigan Technical University, Claire with her PHT (Pushing Hubby Through) certificate and moved to Milwaukee where Claire raised her five children as a stay at home Mom. A job transfer led to a brief stop in Bowling Green, Ohio and eventual relocation of the family to Racine where they have lived since 1974. In Racine, Claire worked as assistant underwriter at Insurance Planning Consultants Inc. until her retirement in 1997. She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, a member of the Ladies of Columbus, and a member of Serra Club. Her pastimes included bowling, sewing, upholstery, and traveling. Above all she cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her two sons, James (Mary Jo) of Green Bay, WI and Richard of Kona, Hawaii; her two daughters, Mary (Marc) Lipari of Shell Lake, WI and Maureen (Mike) Domanico of Middleton, WI; and one daughter-in-law Dana Miller of Racine, WI. Clarice is also survived by twelve grandchildren; Tara (Nick) Petske, Kaitlin, David, Megan (Andrew) Allen, Tony, Drake, Nicole (Chris Brown - fiancé), Sarah, Destiny, Nicholas, Lauren, and Robert; and two great grandchildren, Abigail and Natalie; brother, Gordon Roberts of Calumet, MI; sister, Roberta Jacques of Green Bay, WI; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, (Martha) of Stratford, CT and Alan (Jeanne) of Palm Coast, FL, Elizabeth (James) Danehy of West Haven, CT, Margaret Crisci of Hamden, CT and Rosemary (Robert) Hanson of West Haven, CT; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Miller; brother, James Roberts, and brothers-in-law, James Jacques, Arthur Miller, Robert Crisci, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Danehy, and nephews Alan Roberts and Jordan Roberts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6400 Spring St. Friday, October 9, 2020, 11:00 am with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 10 am until 11 am. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, Claire's page, select service, and select live stream. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Please practice social distancing.

A special thank you to All Saints Memory Care for the loving care, kindness, and respect shown to Claire.

