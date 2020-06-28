Clemen N. Nelson
1932 - 2020
Clemen N. Nelson

September 1, 1932 - June 18, 2020

OF RACINE - Clemen N. Nelson, age 87, passed away, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Magnolia Hills. He was born in Racine, September 1, 1932 son of the late Neil R. Nelson and Isabelle (Nee: Ziolkowski) Rasmussen.

Clem was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On June 20, 1953, he was united in marriage to Eleanor (Tootie) Osborne who preceded him in death, April 2011. He was proud that his family was part of Racine history; they were proprietors of the Nelson Hotel and Clem loved to tell stories about Sunday dinners there. He was a tool and die maker employed by E.C. Styberg Engineering for forty-five years until his retirement in 1995. Clem was a huge sports fan, both as a spectator and a competitor. He played Racine Muni League softball, basketball and volleyball; he enjoyed tennis and was an avid golfer. He cherished many years spent fishing, boating and sailboarding on Lake DuBay. Clem was always in the midst of his family's activities. He travelled the country as a fan and chaperone of the Racine Kilties, Liberty Belles and Madison Scouts. Whether it was ice-skating, swimming, attending music recitals, dance competitions, pageants, karate or soccer competitions, he was always there. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Debra Morrall, Neil C. (Mary Ann) Nelson and David Nelson; grandchildren; Caitlin (Jacques) Machol, Davis Nelson (Sophie Stephenson), Parker Nelson, Dillon Nelson; great grandchildren, Jack and Millie; sister, Bonnie Sarchet, brothers, Fred (Carol) Nelson, Daniel (Judy) Rasmussen other relatives and many dear friends, especially Kai Anderson. In addition to his parents and wife he also was preceded in death by his step-father, Carl Rasmussen; step-mother, Dorothy Nelson and his son-in-law, Kenneth Morrall.

It was Clem's desire to not have a formal visitation or funeral service. Instead, please take a moment in Clem's honor to enjoy something he would have been doing on a summer day: visit a lake, play a round of golf, take a canine companion for a walk, listen to some Big Band music, catch up with a neighbor, brag about your grandchildren, or enjoy a filet and vodka gimlet at a Wisconsin supper club.

Memorials can be made to the family and will be distributed to several of Clem's favorite charities and organizations.

A very special thank you to Robyn Betchel and the entire staff at Library Terrace for their loving and compassionate care over the past 2-½ years and the staff at Magnolia Hills who kindly welcomed and cared for him during his final weeks.

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
