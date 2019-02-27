Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cletus Koetterhagen. View Sign

Cletus Koetterhagen April 26, 1927 - February 22, 2019 Koetterhagen, Cletus, age 91, of Waterford, unexpectedly died at home on February 22, 2019 with his wife and grandson by his side. Cletus was born in Waterford on April 26, 1927 to Theodore and Mary (nee. Auterman) Koetterhagen. He graduated from Saint Thomas Aquinas graded school and the Rochester Agriculture School, Class of 1946. During his junior year, Cletus was awarded the American Farmer Degree at the National F.F.A convention in Kansas City. He was one of eight boys from Wisconsin to receive this national recognition. He also won the Holstein Friesian award the same year. Besides his beloved wife of 67 years, Ione, his true love was farming. Cletus was well known for his straight rows of corn. He farmed his entire life, right up to the day of his passing. He loved to take rides to see the countryside and see how other farmers’ crops were doing. He also enjoyed being an usher at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church for 70 years. Cletus was an avid card player and really enjoyed playing Sheepshead with his friends and family, especially with his Wednesday Sheepshead club. Cletus will be dearly missed by his wife, Ione, beloved daughter: Lynn Raguse, two loved grandsons: Alan (Becky) and Joe (Brittany) Raguse; and his sister: Bernice (Bill) Devlin of Florida. He is survived by in-laws: Mary (Don) Thompson, Rose Wiza, and Janice Weitkinat, as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers William and Jerome, sisters Helen Bieneman, Ruth Link and Dorothy; son-in-law: Ted Raguse, and other loved members of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:30-11:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery will follow mass. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials to St. Thomas Aquinas School would be appreciated. Ione’s family would like to send a special heart felt thank you to the Waterford Rescue Squad and grandson Joe Raguse for all their loving care at the time of need. Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, Wisconsin 262-534-2233



225 West Main Street

Waterford , WI 53185

Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 27, 2019

