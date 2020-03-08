Clifford A. Lechner

May 1, 1946 – March 5, 2020

Racine – Clifford A. Lechner, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Racine on May 1, 1946 son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Née: Kannenberg) Lechner.

Cliff was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Nancy Peterson, on April 25, 1987, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine.

Cliff graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1964. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. He served as a firefighter for 29 years in both the Mount Pleasant and Caledonia Fire Departments. Cliff was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He was a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG). Cliff and Nancy were members of the Kenosha HOG Chapter. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and softball. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He enjoyed "tinkering" in the garage and enjoyed a good game of poker with his family and friends. Above all, Cliff loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Cliff leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and best friend of over 32 years, Nancy Lechner; daughter, Laura (Glen) Cerven; son, Douglas (Paul Litterio) Lechner; grandson, Daniel Cerven; sisters, Millie (Ray) Lentz, Mary Navin, Agnes (Jim) Norman, Annemarie Walsh; brothers, Charles (Lynda) Lechner, Clarence (Mary) Lechner, John (Jean) Lechner; mother-in-law, Amy Peterson; sisters-in-law, Janice Lechner, Sharon (Glen) Hechimovich, Candy (Mike Boehlke) Peterson; brothers-in-law, Peter Peterson, Jr., Rudy (Marcie) Peterson, John Peterson, Dave (Angel) Peterson, Tim (Tracy) Peterson; his "bro" and other special nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Cliff is preceded in death by his sister, Marge (Clarence) Adams; brother, Allen Lechner; nephew, Curt Lechner; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lechner; and father-in-law, Peter Peterson, Sr.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:00am, at the funeral home. Visitation on Thursday will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to Dr. John Lopez, his nurse, Nancy, Dr. Michael Mullane, and the staff at the VA-Boland Hall for the care given to Cliff over the years.

