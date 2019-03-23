Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford L. Gald. View Sign

Clifford L. Gald March 2, 1932 – March 19, 2019 Gald, Clifford L., of Burlington, WI, age 87, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. Clifford was born March 2, 1932 in Viroqua, WI to Clarence Gald and Lenora Zacharias. He was raised in Mount Sterling, WI by grandparents Andrew and Carrie “Kari” Gald. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1951, Clifford enlisted in the Army. Clifford married Alice Larson and had a daughter Trina and a son Barak. They were later divorced. Clifford devoted over 26 years to military service, much of that time as the Administrative Supply Technician at Viroqua, WI Armory. He enjoyed other activities that used the armory, especially the “driver’s license guys” as he called them, and the Red Cross blood mobile that made routine visits. It was on one of those blood mobile visits where Clifford met his future wife Ellen Hanson, who had come to donate blood. On December 7, 1974 Clifford and Ellen were married, and later they had two children, Carrie and Andrew. After leaving his position at the armory, Clifford served as custodian at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. At the urging of Viroqua’s mayor and police chief, Clifford completed the required schooling and joined the City Police Department. It was from that position that he retired in 1992. As soon as he retired, Clifford volunteered as a teacher’s aid in the Viroqua elementary school, an activity he continued in Burlington, WI where he moved with his family in 1992. He mainly helped at Cooper School, but also spent some time in the Waterford schools when requested. He was sad to give up those activities after two strokes in 2002 left him with poor balance. Clifford is survived by his loving wife Ellen, children: Barak Gald, Carrie Cusenz, and Andrew Glad; grandchildren: Dana Timmermom, Aria Gald and Landon Gald; sister: Shirley Pitzer, mother-in-law: Ruth Hanson, and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Trina, sisters Carol, Judy and Barbara; nephews: Brad, Mark and Benjy; and close friends Kenny, Chet and Martin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:45 AM, with the Service starting at 11:00 AM at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. At 3 PM there will be a Memorial Service with Military Honors at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182. Please meet at the cemetery chapel. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Clifford’s family would appreciate donations to “Helping Hands Food Bank” at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank Doctor Paul Webber for many years of over and above medical care of Clifford; the staff of doctors, nurses, aides and volunteers who cared for Clifford at the Veterans Home; Pastors Mark and Kristie Jaramillo who continued to minister to Clifford when he could no longer get out; family and friends who brightened his days and Mealy Funeral Home who assisted with final arrangements. Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, WI 53185 262-534-2233



225 West Main Street

Waterford , WI 53185

