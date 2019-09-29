Clyde H. Gatzke

September 29, 1938 - September 24, 2019

RACINE – Clyde H. Gatzke, 80, sailed his last voyage on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home.

Clyde was born in Racine on September 29, 1938 to the late Harold M. and Rose O. (nee, Rotz) Gatzke. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1956 and was employed by Racine County until 1971 before working at Twin Disc for 15 years. Clyde also was a Realtor at Beacon Realty. Clyde married his high school sweetheart, Sonia Erickson. They had three sons, who survive him, Richard (Sandy) Gatzke, Ronald Gatzke and David Gatzke. In 1981, Clyde married Margie Cacciotti. Clyde is also survived by his two stepchildren, Michael (Karen) and Mark (Tammy). Clyde is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his two four-legged friends, Lacey and Onyx.

Clyde was a lifetime and dedicated member of the Racine Yacht Club where he enjoyed playing cards with his buddies. When he was younger, Clyde won many of the races at the club. Clyde was a different person, one of a kind, yet he was fair and treated everyone the same, good or bad. You always knew where he stood: "It's my way or the highway".

Funeral services for Clyde will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to wi.sheltierescue.com.

During Clyde's illness, he had three devoted friends, Rod, Kurt and Berdell. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to them.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com