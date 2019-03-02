Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Robert Fillmore. View Sign

Clyde Robert Fillmore February 11, 1934 - February 25, 2019 Clyde R. Fillmore, 85, formerly of Bristol, WI passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home in Mission, Texas. He was born on February 11, 1934 in Burlington, MA. to the late Arthur and Viola (Dearborn) Fillmore. On August 23, 1957 he married the former Jane Faulkner in Waukegan, IL. Clyde owned operated Fillmore landscaping with his wife for more than 40 years. He loved horses and horseback riding, traveling the world with his wife, his swimming pool, snowmobiling and working. He was a past member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Posse Department. Clyde is survived by his daughters; Norma Willis, Linda (Tom) Kollman, and Carol (Bob) Krebs, his grandchildren; Jesse (Lisa) Willis, John (Raquel) Willis, Robby Kollman, and Ryan Kollman, his great grandchildren; Aliyha Willis, Seth Willis, Cade Willis, and Cooper Willis, his great great granddaughter Letty Goscinski, his brothers; Edward (JoAnn) Fillmore, and Frank (Dorothy) Fillmore. He was preceded in death by her parents, his brother Arthur Fillmore Jr. and his sister Jean Schwartz. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 4:00 to7:00 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. in Gurnee, IL. and again on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee. The family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home. Warren Funeral Home 847-855-2760



1475 N Cemetery Rd

Gurnee , IL 60031

