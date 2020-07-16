Cody A. Baer

January 20, 1996 - July 12, 2020

OAK CREEK/Formerly of Racine - Cody Allen Baer, age 24, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020 the result of a car accident. He was born in Racine, January 20, 1996, son of Kim Levandoski and Rick Baer.

Cody graduated from J.I. Case High School "Class of 2014". He was an Iron Worker by trade and was a member of Local 8 Iron Workers. He enjoyed fishing and welding but most of all spending time with family and friends especially his baby daughter. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Kim Levandoski (Fred Wagner); father, Rick Baer (Desiree Krause); daughter Melanie Rose Baer and her mother Christina Marino; his sister, Christina Schmidt (Ryan Olk); grandparents, Kathleen and James Levandoski, Yvonne Baer; aunts and uncles, Deborah (Ramon) Martinez, Linda (Michael) Lepow, Mary Beth Levandoski (Eric Wennerholn), Tina (Dean) Christiansen; cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Daniel Braznell.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home between 3 - 4:30 pm. with funeral services following at 4:30 pm. Groups of 75 will be observed. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. In Cody's honor wear your best Adidas Attire - Cody would love that. The service may be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Cody Baer page, select services, and select live stream.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for a fund to be set up for Melanie have been suggested.

