Colleen M. Holder

October 15, 1950 - November 12, 2019

Colleen M. Holder , age 69, of Rochester, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. Colleen was born in Burlington on October 15, 1950, the daughter of Clifford and Doris (nee. Oldenburg) Knutson. She spent her entire life in Rochester where she attended a one room school on Hwy D, The Rochester Ag School for a period and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She attended Gateway College where she worked toward an Interior Design degree. Colleen married Robert "Bob" Holder Jr. on August 30, 1975. They had four beautiful children. She was a proud and active member of Honey Creek Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a secretary for Camp McClean. For many years Colleen served as a board member of the Rochester Cemetery, and most recently as a board member for Burlington Seniors group. Colleen found great treasure and time spent with her awesome grandchildren. They, along with her entire family, were the love of her life. She will be sadly missed.

Survived by loving husband Bob, children: Kyle (Tricia) of Kenosha, Nathan (Sarah) of Iola, WI, Travis (Alyona) of Elkhorn, and Jocelyn Holder of Rothschild, WI; grandchildren: Kate, Val, Livi, Ana, Andy, Travis and one on the way; siblings: Marty Knutson, Mike Knutson, Tom (Cindy) Knutson, Chris (Dan) Rathbone, Peggy (Steve)Thorp ; and by other relatives and countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from9-11 AM with services beginning at 11:00 AM at Honey Creek Baptist Church, 35512 Washington Ave. (Hwy D), Honey Creek, WI 53138. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Honey Creek Baptist Church.

Family wishes to Thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St. Luke's Medical Center for their excellent care of our dear Wife, Mother and Grandmother Colleen.

