Collin Jay Sawasky

July 11, 1996 - June 10, 2019

RACINE - Collin Jay Sawasky, 22, passed away in a work related accident on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI 53404, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12 noon, with Fr. Rick Stoffel officiating.

Collin will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Collin's family will be accepting donations to establish a memorial in his honor at his second home in Northern Wisconsin.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479