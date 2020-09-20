1/1
Connie J. Duda Anderson
1953 - 2020
Connie J. Duda Anderson

February 6, 1953 - September 14, 2020

RACINE – Connie J. Duda Anderson, 67, passed away at Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Connie was born in Racine on February 6, 1953 to the late Jerome H. and Margaret I. (nee, Essman) Duda. Connie earned a culinary degree from MATC. She enjoyed cooking for loved ones and talking about recipes. She also loved going to Seven Mile Lake and listening to Brewers games.

Grateful for having shared her life are her brothers, Dennis (Jane) Duda and Dean (Marilyn) Duda; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Margaret Duda, her loving companion of 25 years, Kirby Seaton, and her nephew, David Duda.

A funeral service for Connie will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet at the cemetery entrance by 10:30 a.m. for procession to the grave. A visitation for Connie will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Family and friends, while visiting the funeral home and the cemetery, are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

The family would like to thank the many friends that have been so supportive of Connie.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
West Lawn Memorial Park
