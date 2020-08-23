1/1
Connie Jo (nee: Allen) Peterson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Connie Jo Peterson (nee: Allen)

1952 – 2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Connie Jo Peterson, age 68, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine, April 10, 1952, daughter of the late Wardlow and Gartha (Nee: Everett) Allen.

Connie was a Registered Nurse employed by Ascension All Saints Hospital for forty-five years. She took great pride in gardening and landscaping. Connie devoted her life to and cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her soul mate, Larry Perfetto; her children, Jennifer Nixon (William Johnson Jr.), Randal (Amanda) Mattie, Tracy (Alfredo) Jackson; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Chris) Allen, Ron (Theresa) Allen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Vikki Berns.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:00pm.

A very special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved