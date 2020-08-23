Connie Jo Peterson (nee: Allen)

1952 – 2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Connie Jo Peterson, age 68, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine, April 10, 1952, daughter of the late Wardlow and Gartha (Nee: Everett) Allen.

Connie was a Registered Nurse employed by Ascension All Saints Hospital for forty-five years. She took great pride in gardening and landscaping. Connie devoted her life to and cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her soul mate, Larry Perfetto; her children, Jennifer Nixon (William Johnson Jr.), Randal (Amanda) Mattie, Tracy (Alfredo) Jackson; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Chris) Allen, Ron (Theresa) Allen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Vikki Berns.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:00pm.

A very special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

