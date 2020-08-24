1/1
Connie Jo (nee: Allen) Peterson
1952 - 2020
Connie Jo Peterson (nee: Allen)

1952 – 2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Connie Jo Peterson, age 68, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:00pm.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
August 23, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donald Walsh
