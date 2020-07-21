1/1
Constance L. "Connie" (Sherman) Jung
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Constance L. Jung "Connie"Nee: Sherman

January 31, 1939 - July 11, 2020

RACINE - Our hearts are broken, but our sweet mother, Constance L. "Connie" Jung nee: Sherman, was called to her eternal rest on July 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Connie's name to St. Lucy Parish or Racine Humane Society.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 5-7 pm All are asked to wear a mask. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 am and may be viewed live stream by going the www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select Constance Jung page, select services, and select live stream. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved