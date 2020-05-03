Corlethus E. Thomas
Corlethus E. Thomas June 9, 1929 - April 4, 2020 RACINE - Corlethus E. Thomas, age 90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. He was born June 9, 1929 in Thomasville, Alabama to Godly parents Tom and Annie Lee Thomas. He served honorable as a soldier for his country in the Korean War. He was a longtime supervisor at Racine Steel Casting. He was a member of St, Paul Baptist Church. He loved watching all kinds of sports. He loved his brothers Grover's bar b que ribs. He loved traveling. He loved his family. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Alice and |Ruby Thomas of Gary IN., Pastor Joseph L. (Dorothy) Thomas, nephew, of Racine. WI., Shirley (William) Poe, his niece, of Gary IN., Betty (Ted) Thomas, his niece in-law, of Racine, WI., and a host pf many loving relatives and good friends. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Eleon, four brothers, Tom Thomas, Sam Thomas, Grover Thomas and Collie Thomas, one sister Beatrice Robinson and his nephew Deacon Ted Thomas, Racine, WI. I HAVE FOUGHTA GOOD FIGHT. I HAVE FINISHED MY COURSE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH: HENCEFORTH THERE IS LAID UP FOR ME A CROWN OF RIGHTEOUSNESS WHICH THE LORD SHE GIVE ME AT THAT DAY: AND NOT TO ME ONLY, BUT UNTO ALL THEM ALSO THAT LOVE HIS APPEARING. II TIMOTHY 4:7,8

Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.
