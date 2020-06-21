Corrine Adrahtas

December 27, 1932 - March 17, 2020

WILD WOOD, FLORIDA - Corrine Adrahtas was born December 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Helen (nee Seretis) Astrenedes. She passed away on March 17, 2020 at HarborChase Assisted Living Facility, Wildwood, Florida.

Corrine married (the late) George T. Adrahtas on September 21, 1952. They lived in Chicago, Illinois until 1982 when they relocated to Racine, Wisconsin. They operated a successful business with locations throughout the state where she served as bookkeeper. Corrine was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital until 1996. Following George's passing, Corrine moved to The Villages, Florida where she continued to lead a very active life. Corrine enjoyed live performances, dancing, and playing cards. She spent 2 years as a volunteer for "Operation Shoebox" and enjoyed playing golf where she is credited with the first hole in one in Adrahtas family history. She enjoyed a variety of sports and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan.

Corrine is survived by her children, Paula Adrahtas (Pat Bohon), and Tony (Lisa) Adrahtas; grandchildren, Chris (Melissa) Franck, Ashley Adrahtas, Ryan Nally, and Conor Nally; dear sister, Ann (the late Steve) Stevens; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, her brother Paul Astrene, her infant sister, and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:30 am at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53406 with Fr. John Ketchum officiating. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, Racine Wisconsin 53402. Due to the current health conditions groups of 80 will be observed. All are asked to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Corrine's name to Racine Friendship Clubhouse or HALO, Inc. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization).

Special thanks to the Laurel Manor Dialysis Staff and the Care Partners at Harbor Chase for their loving and compassionate care.

